Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives $115.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.37. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.09.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

