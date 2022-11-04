Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWD. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Woodward by 97.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Woodward by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $521,169.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,505.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,473,180. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.70. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

