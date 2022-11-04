Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) vs. Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Critical Comparison

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Workhorse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.32 -$7.32 million ($0.45) -2.78 Workhorse Group $1.39 million 306.28 -$401.35 million ($2.18) -1.19

Vicinity Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -77.99% -42.88% -27.28% Workhorse Group N/A -176.47% -115.76%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vicinity Motor and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Workhorse Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 84.62%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Vicinity Motor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

(Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. It also provides Metron, an air delivery application that tracks the performance of various the vehicles deployed. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.