XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Insider James E. Peters Sells 42,480 Shares

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) insider James E. Peters sold 42,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($20.60), for a total value of £756,993.60 ($875,238.29).

XP Power Stock Up 4.8 %

XP Power stock opened at GBX 1,918 ($22.18) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,734.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,507.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45. The firm has a market cap of £378.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1,682.46. XP Power Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1,402 ($16.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,740 ($66.37).

XP Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

