Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of Xylem worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 47.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $107.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $134.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.91. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

