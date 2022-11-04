Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT Lowered to $12.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Kempen & Co lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $314,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $203,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

