Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $26.59. 4,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 579,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.49). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 290.14%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

