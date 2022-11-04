Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,346 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LCII stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.51.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday.

LCI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

