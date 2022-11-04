Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 2,056 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Relx were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 10.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($31.56) to GBX 2,770 ($32.03) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,000 ($23.12) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($32.84) to GBX 2,710 ($31.33) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,920 ($33.76) to GBX 3,020 ($34.92) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

