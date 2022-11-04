Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys New Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter worth about $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter worth about $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter worth about $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Azenta Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $43.18 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

