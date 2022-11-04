Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys Shares of 7,102 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $32,339,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,708,000 after buying an additional 158,452 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 531.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 254,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 122,418 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.11. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $120.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

