Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in F5 were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

Insider Activity

F5 Stock Down 3.0 %

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,969. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.39. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

