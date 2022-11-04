Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in F5 were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.
Insider Activity
F5 Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of F5 stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.39. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also
