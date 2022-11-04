Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $507,000 Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 1,456.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genpact by 179.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $46.24 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,713 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,269 in the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

