Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

KO opened at $58.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

