Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25.

