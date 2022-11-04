Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.70. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.