Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 5,723 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 46.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 435,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in PubMatic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 128.3% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 55,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $65,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at $110,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at $492,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,840. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PubMatic Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.79.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

