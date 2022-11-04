Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases Shares of 4,866 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 23.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 562,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 107,884 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 82.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,939,000 after acquiring an additional 91,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,729,000 after acquiring an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $16,966,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 63.7% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 222,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 86,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $173.46 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $300.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.78 and a 200-day moving average of $186.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

