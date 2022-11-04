Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Five9 by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 4.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

FIVN opened at $53.29 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.64.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,520. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

