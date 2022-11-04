Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 4,977.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TechTarget by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 1,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $56.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 148.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.93 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechTarget

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.