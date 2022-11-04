Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

ZYME has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zymeworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 749.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.78%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

