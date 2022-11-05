1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.54. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 7,376 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.77 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth $1,448,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,520,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $525.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.31.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

