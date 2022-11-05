12,845 Shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,549,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,010,000 after acquiring an additional 247,292 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,410,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 465,827 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $81,720,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after buying an additional 135,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Nielsen Stock Performance

Nielsen Profile

NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.98 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17.

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.