1,620 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.