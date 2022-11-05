16,561 Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CION Investment by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in CION Investment by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 1,065.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $540.53 million and a P/E ratio of 11.30. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.62%.

Insider Activity at CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, CEO Michael A. Reisner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,397 shares in the company, valued at $391,546.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $130,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CION Investment from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About CION Investment

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.