1,780 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $576,000. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $82.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.