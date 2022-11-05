2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 57,303 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52.

Shares of VERV opened at $31.29 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

