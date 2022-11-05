20,543 Shares in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares Global Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,386.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.