2,550 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.40. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $145.39.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

