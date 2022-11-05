3,075 Shares in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -46.41%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating).

