38,029 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $227.85 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.93.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.