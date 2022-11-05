AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $43.07 on Monday. AAR has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,462. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AAR by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

