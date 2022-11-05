Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,809 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Abcam were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Abcam by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,914,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after buying an additional 558,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abcam by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 311,896 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Abcam by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,208,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abcam by 6.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,519,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after buying an additional 158,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Abcam plc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abcam Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCM. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($19.66) to GBX 2,200 ($25.44) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

