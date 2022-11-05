abrdn plc Acquires 7,893 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CARR opened at $40.28 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

