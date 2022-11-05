abrdn plc Acquires 7,893 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CARR opened at $40.28 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

