abrdn plc Acquires 91,668 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,668 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in onsemi were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in onsemi by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.02.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

