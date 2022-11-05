abrdn plc Buys 6,044 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

Shares of PPG opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

