abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,483 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

