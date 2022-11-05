abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 24.5% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Trading Up 0.1 %
IQV stock opened at $204.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
