abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,147 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of Bunge worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.