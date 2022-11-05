abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

abrdn plc raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after buying an additional 111,680 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.4 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $62.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

