abrdn plc Has $10.61 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 487.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 40.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,465.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,242.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,156.74. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

