abrdn plc Has $10.94 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,905 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

DLTR opened at $156.40 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

