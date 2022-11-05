abrdn plc Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

abrdn plc increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $140.69 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.76 and its 200 day moving average is $141.97.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 79.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

