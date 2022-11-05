abrdn plc Purchases 107,968 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,968 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 153.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,285,000 after buying an additional 2,075,278 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 267.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after buying an additional 1,237,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 419.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,990,000 after buying an additional 1,158,964 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after buying an additional 1,060,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

DXCM opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.76, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

