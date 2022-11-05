abrdn plc Purchases 17,259 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

abrdn plc grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

STE stock opened at $162.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

