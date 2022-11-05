abrdn plc Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in CDW by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $172.41 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.10 and a 200-day moving average of $168.22.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.