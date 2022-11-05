abrdn plc Sells 14,726 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,486 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $162.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

