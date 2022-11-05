abrdn plc Sells 94,560 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,560 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 300,159 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,393,000 after acquiring an additional 158,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.68. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

