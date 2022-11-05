ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

