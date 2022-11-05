Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $71.96 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.